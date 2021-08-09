News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia revenue committee urges to refrain from attempts to illegally import goods of Turkish origin
Armenia revenue committee urges to refrain from attempts to illegally import goods of Turkish origin
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia reports that attempts to circumvent the Armenian government decision on temporary ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin have recently become more frequent. The SRC information and public relations department has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

The Committee urges everyone not to waste time and resources trying to conceal the Turkish origin of these goods, as in case the country of origin of the goods is unknown at the customs border, the SRC will take action to find out their real origin.

Even in case of suspicion of the Turkish origin of such goods, their entry into Armenia will be banned and they will be immediately removed from the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Crisis: deposits in banks go up by almost 3%
During 2020, ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank increased the volume of deposits the most…
 Dollar and euro down again in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and...
 Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon
Asked what impact Nikol Pashinyan’s ‘magic wand’ had...
 Pashinyan proposes taxing ads on Facebook and other platforms
PM Nikol Pashinyan noted...
 Changes in Armenian Tax Code: E-service providers will pay VAT
Its main purpose is to clarify the definition of an electronic service under the Armenian Tax Code...
 Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos