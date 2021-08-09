Armenia revenue committee urges to refrain from attempts to illegally import goods of Turkish origin

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia reports that attempts to circumvent the Armenian government decision on temporary ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin have recently become more frequent. The SRC information and public relations department has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
The Committee urges everyone not to waste time and resources trying to conceal the Turkish origin of these goods, as in case the country of origin of the goods is unknown at the customs border, the SRC will take action to find out their real origin.
Even in case of suspicion of the Turkish origin of such goods, their entry into Armenia will be banned and they will be immediately removed from the country.