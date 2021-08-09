Alen Simonyan to Artur Tovmasyan: Unity between Armenian twin states is fundamental value

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, hosted Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) NA speaker Artur Tovmasyan, the parliament of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his welcoming remarks, the speaker of Armenia’s legislature noted that the unity between the Armenian twin states is a fundamental value, the preservation of which must always find a place in state and public strategic programs. Also, Simonyan expressed hope that the two parliaments will continue effective cooperation, as well as, if necessary, the previous agreements on cooperation will be reviewed.
In response, the president of the Artsakh NA stressed the peculiarities of the current difficult period and the emergence of new respective realities. Furthermore, Tovmasyan underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the process of international recognition of Artsakh.