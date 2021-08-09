News
Monday
August 09
News
Monday
August 09
Fire breaks out in Armenian Agarak village-Azerbaijan border sector, 2 hectares of vegetation cover being burnt
Fire breaks out in Armenian Agarak village-Azerbaijan border sector, 2 hectares of vegetation cover being burnt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 1:02 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which another fire had broken out in the border sector of Armenia’s Agarak village and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports.

Three firefighting-rescue squads and arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, nearly two hectares of vegetation cover are burning.

On August 8 at 5:27 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center received news that a fire had broken out in the border sector of Armenia’s Agarak village and Azerbaijan.

A firefighting-rescue squad had left for the scene and found out that 6 hectares of vegetation cover were being burnt, 4 hectares of which were on the Armenian side.

The fire was contained on August 9 at 7:15 a.m. and put out at 8:05 a.m. The fire left 6 hectares of vegetation cover.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
