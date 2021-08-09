Armenia ex-defense minister to authorities: You have politicized the position of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

These past days, I have noticed that there is no self-criticism, some people don’t have a sense of guilt, and people talking from this podium show that there is no culture for holding discussions. This is what leader of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan said as he addressed deputies of the ruling parliamentary faction today.

“The Republic of Armenia with Artsakh was a factor from the perspective of security and economic development, and it is a different factor in the security systems of Artsakh and Armenia in the current geopolitical situation. One of the negative aspects of the war was the confusion that was caused in Armenia. From this perspective, this committee [the committee to lead a probe into the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh] will also cooperate to explore the chaos, the lack of lawfulness and the retreat of servicemen from the battlefield,” he said.

Touching upon the changes being made in the Armed Forces, the ex-defense minister stated that the relations between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces have been undermined as a result of those changes. “You politicized the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and have extremely lowered the age limit for the leadership of the Armed Forces. There also hasn’t been relevant control over mobilization resources. During war, one of the extremely important directions is exchange and analysis of experience, but this wasn’t done during the recent war,” he said to the authorities.