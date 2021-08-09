News
26-year-old boy dies after being struck by bull in Armenia's Tavush Province
26-year-old boy dies after being struck by bull in Armenia's Tavush Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to shamshyan.com, the police station in the city of Ijevan is preparing a report on the death of 26-year-old resident of Tavush Province Saro Iskandaryan.

On August 7, Ijevan Medical Center reported to the local police station that it had checked in a citizen diagnosed with “polytrauma, closed wound in the abdomen, hematuria”.

The police left for the medical center and found out that the wounded person was S. Iskandaryan who, on the same day, according to his fellow villager, eyewitness Khoren Malakyan, had been injured after being struck by a bull in an area near a mountain.

According to shamshyan.com, on the same day, Iskandaryan died in the ambulance truck on the way from Ijevan Medical Center to a hospital in Yerevan.
Հայերեն
