Armenia Deputy PM, US Ambassador and EU Delegation representative visit Yerevan Patrol-Sentry Service regiment

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracey, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Pleshinger, Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan, Deputy Chiefs of Police Kamo Tsutsulyan and Vardan Movsisyan, Head of Police Headquarters Armen Mkrtchyan and other officials visited Yerevan city Patrol-Sentry Service regiment of Police of the Republic of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the technical equipment of the vehicles of the newly-established Patrol service.

The patrols introduced the guests to the special means available in the service cars, noting the necessity and significance of each of them in specific situations. It was emphasized that the technical equipment of the cars is the guarantee of providing high-quality, efficient service. In this context, special attention was paid to the computers in the service vehicles, with which the patrols communicate with the newly established Operations Control center, receive instructions, and identify vehicles and persons in a short period of time.

US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Lynn Tracey praised the work done. The visitors discussed issues related to the improvement of the service, as well as the patrol service to be established in Lori and Shirak marzes in the near future.

At the end of the visit, Head of Police, Police Major General Vahe Ghazaryan met with the patrols. Problems arising in practice were discussed, options for their effective solution were put forward. The Head of Police demanded that the patrols carry out the service with compassion and high responsibility, contributing to the strengthening of public-police relations and mutual trust.