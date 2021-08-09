Dollar and euro go down again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.29/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.33 from Sunday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was 577.81 (down by AMD 3.92), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 682.45 (down by AMD 2.78), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.69 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 394.49, AMD 27,845.6 and AMD 27,845.6, respectively.