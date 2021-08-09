US expands sanctions against Belarus

US President Joe Biden has announced the expansion of sanctions against Belarus, the White House reports.
“The Belarusian regime’s harmful activities and long-standing abuses aimed at suppressing democracy and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus — including illicit and oppressive activities stemming from the August 9, 2020, fraudulent Belarusian presidential election and its aftermath, such as the elimination of political opposition and civil society organizations and the regime’s disruption and endangering of international civil air travel — constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the President said.