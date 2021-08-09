Active member of Karabakh movement Grizelda Ghazaryan dies

Grizelda Ghazaryan, one of the active members of the 1988 movement for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the pan-national movement in 2008, wife of member of Karabakh Committee and academician Rafael Ghazaryan, has passed away, the Armenian National Congress political party reports, according to Ilur.am
The Armenian National Congress political party expresses condolences to the children, relatives and close ones of Grizelda Ghazaryan.
The Requiem Service for Grizelda Ghazaryan will be held today at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Yerevan.
The funeral will be held tomorrow at 1 p.m. starting from the Pantheon in Yerevan.