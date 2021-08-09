News
Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman meets with FBI Legal Attaché
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Arsen Ayvazyan today met with FBI Legal Attaché Heather Bergey, as well as representatives of the Investigative Committee and the US Embassy in Armenia, as reported the Information and Public Relations Department of the Investigative Committee.

Greeting the guests, Ayvazyan expressed gratitude for visiting the Investigative Committee and stated that necessary assistance has been continuously provided in the framework of partnership with US partners starting from the initial period of operation of the Investigative Committee. He also attached importance to the working visits that are organized within the scope of the partnership.

FBI Legal Attaché Bergey expressed gratitude for the reception and assured that there will be even broader prospects for partnership between the Investigative Committee of Armenia and the Federal Bureau of Investigators through implementation of various types of programs of mutual interest and online courses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
