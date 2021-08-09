Relatives of Armenian POWs to stay in front of government building until they meet with an official

The relatives of Armenian prisoners of war detained in Baku have been standing in front of the government building for over seven hours, but no government official has received them yet. This is what the relatives said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that they will stay in front of the building until they meet with a government official.

Since midday, the relatives of the prisoners of war have been demanding a meeting with a competent person who can give exhaustive answers to their questions about the return of the prisoners of war.

The government had initially informed that it would receive two relatives, but the relatives refused. After a while, some of them met with the spokesperson of the Prime Minister, but after the meeting, they reported that there was no specific answer.