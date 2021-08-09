News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Nine coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction in Vladikavkaz
Nine coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction in Vladikavkaz
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Nine coronavirus patients died in Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia due to lack of oxygen caused by oxygen malfunction at a local hospital, TASS reports.

“When the accident took place, there were 71 patients in the reanimation unit, of which 13 were receiving invasive artificial ventilation in the lungs, and 9 of them died. The reanimation doctors of North Ossetia were called to the hospital. The patients are breathing through reserve oxygen cylinders and are under the necessary pressure. Every patient is under a doctor’s supervision,” North Ossetia’s Health Ministry reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholic priest murdered in west of France
The priest’s body was found in...
 26-year-old boy dies after being struck by bull in Armenia's Tavush Province
According to shamshyan.com, on the...
 Bus burnt in Armenia's Armavir, no victims
Two firefighting-rescue squads left for...
 Fire breaks out in Armenian Agarak village-Azerbaijan border sector, 2 hectares of vegetation cover being burnt
A firefighting-rescue squad had left for the...
 One of charges against mayor of Armenia’s Goris is dropped
Arushanyan's lawyer informed about this…
 Azerbaijan officer dies during military exercise
The causes of the incident are being investigated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos