Nine coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction in Vladikavkaz

Nine coronavirus patients died in Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia due to lack of oxygen caused by oxygen malfunction at a local hospital, TASS reports.
“When the accident took place, there were 71 patients in the reanimation unit, of which 13 were receiving invasive artificial ventilation in the lungs, and 9 of them died. The reanimation doctors of North Ossetia were called to the hospital. The patients are breathing through reserve oxygen cylinders and are under the necessary pressure. Every patient is under a doctor’s supervision,” North Ossetia’s Health Ministry reports.