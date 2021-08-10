Newspaper: No lack of conflict expected between former, present Armenia authorities in parliament in coming days

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The parliament continued the work of the first session of the 8th convocation since yesterday. During the past week, only the NA [(National Assembly)] president and [his] 3 deputies have been elected. The chairpersons of 12 [NA standing] committees shall also be elected.

And if this pace of work continues, next week also will be hectic for the new parliament.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned from its sources that the authorities will do everything to ask awkward questions to the leader of [opposition] Reviving Armenia [Party] Vahe Hakobyan, who has been nominated for the post of chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs. They will place the emphasis especially on his property.

The next [respective] target [of the authorities] is [former deputy PM] Armen Gevorgyan, whom they have examined under a microscope—from property to public service. That is, there will be no lack of conflict between the former and the present [authorities] in the NA in the coming days as well. And the [parliamentary] opposition is questioning the authorities’ candidates.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the [parliamentary] opposition has decided to vote “in favor” of only the opposition candidates, whereas the ruling faction needs to distribute the votes in such a way that the chairpersons of all committees are elected as soon as possible and the NA begins its activities.

[But] according to most various predictions, they will hardly manage to organize this voting by the end of this week.