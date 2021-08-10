News
Switzerland President committed to promoting relations with Armenia
Switzerland President committed to promoting relations with Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia. The Armenian government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

In his congratulatory message, Parmelin noted, in particular, that he is committed to promoting the excellent relations between the two countries and is convinced that their friendship and cooperation will continue to deepen in the future.

The President of Switzerland added that his country is ready to remain a reliable partner in the process of Armenia's reforms.
