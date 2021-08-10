Russia MFA: Moscow will build relations with US on basis of Washington's steps

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan carrying out information terrorism against people of Karabakh

Ombudsman, head of Red Cross delegation to Armenia discuss captives, missing persons

Relatives of POWs held in Azerbaijan spend night outside Armenia government building

313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh

Heavy rainfall in Vanadzor

Switzerland President committed to promoting relations with Armenia

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit

Newspaper: No lack of conflict expected between former, present Armenia authorities in parliament in coming days

Armenia new legislature continues debates on election of standing committees’ chairs

New York Times reporter creates Idiot Coin

Egypt woman kills daughter for refusing to marry rich man

Missouri taxi company refuses to serve masked, vaccinated passengers

Pakistan police arrest Hindu boy on charges of blasphemy

Banak.info coordinator: Azerbaijan fired in direction of Artsakh village

Nine coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction in Vladikavkaz

Residents of 74 apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert have no water supply

Catholic priest murdered in west of France

Suspect in murder of Yaponchik arrested in Abkhazia

More than 30 Chinese officials fired for failing to respond properly to coronavirus in country

Russia bans entry of certain UK citizens into country

Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman meets with FBI Legal Attaché

Armenia MOD to CSTO Secretary-General: If border issue isn't solved peacefully, it can be solved by force

Relatives of Armenian POWs to stay in front of government building until they meet with an official

Karabakh FM: Both "Nagorno-Karabakh" and "Artsakh" need to be used

Active member of Karabakh movement Grizelda Ghazaryan dies

US expands sanctions against Belarus

Dollar and euro go down again in Armenia

Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation

France President calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks

Armenia Deputy PM, US Ambassador and EU Delegation representative visit Yerevan Patrol-Sentry Service regiment

Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation

Armenia ex-defense minister to authorities: You have politicized the position of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

26-year-old boy dies after being struck by bull in Armenia's Tavush Province

Bus burnt in Armenia's Armavir, no victims

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff has new department head and deputy chief

Armenia President to spend part of his vacation abroad

Armenia Armed Forces' 2nd army corps has new commander

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff Intelligence Department Head dismissed upon PM's recommendation

Alen Simonyan to Artur Tovmasyan: Unity between Armenian twin states is fundamental value

Fire breaks out in Armenian Agarak village-Azerbaijan border sector, 2 hectares of vegetation cover being burnt

One of charges against mayor of Armenia’s Goris is dropped

Armenia revenue committee urges to refrain from attempts to illegally import goods of Turkish origin

Aram I congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on appointment as Armenia PM

What Armenian, Russian armies agreed on can never be to Armenia’s detriment, says ruling faction MP

Armenia ruling faction MP: Nobody restricts reporters’ movement in National Assembly

‘With Honor’ Faction: Inquiry committee establishment another step to hide real culprits of 44-day Artsakh war

Azerbaijan officer dies during military exercise

Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building

Armenia government invites 2 relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan to meeting

Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh

Relatives of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan are outside government building

Yerevan Zoo workers staging protest

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan road projects will encircle Russia peacekeeping mission

Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border

Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict

Ruben Vardazaryan case: Armenia appellate court grants appeal of prosecutor's office

Five-day term ends but Armenia PM Pashinyan does not send President proposal to appoint new FM

140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

More than 2,000 people evacuated from Greece island due to wildfires

Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri

Russia peacekeepers ensure safety of residents of Artsakh's Askeran region during wheat harvest

US continues to support Afghanistan forces with "defensive air strikes"

CSTO chief arrives in Armenia on working visit

Elon Musk lives in $50,000 prefabricated home

Armenia new parliament debating on election of standing committees’ chairs

NASA proposes volunteers to spend 1 year in ‘Martian habitat’

US woman becomes world’s oldest female powerlifter

Dead body found in Armenia reservoir

Pilot killed in plane crash in Latvia

Pakistani bomb blast kills two police officers

Afghan special forces launch operation to oust Taliban from Kunduz

China criticizes US for decision to provide Hong Kong citizens with safe haven

CSTO Secretary-General to arrive in Armenia

14 people killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey

Turkish opposition leader calls for snap elections

234 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Armenia per day

Defense Minister: If enemy tries to enter our territory, I order to use all means

New provocation of Azerbaijanis in Black Lake area: no casualties reported

Crisis: deposits in banks go up by almost 3%

Quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Greece coast

298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Turkish authorities detain woman for speaking out against minister of forestry

Iran warns Israel against any adventurous steps

Armenia ruling majority MP: Russian border guards might be deployed in other parts of Tavush Province as well

Armenia man arrested for transferring young Ukrainian women to Athens

Eurowings flies to Armenia for the first time

UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again

Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan

CNN fires 3 employees who weren't vaccinated against COVID-19

Banner for Armenian singer Andre's concert torn in Stepanakert

Opposition MP: Armenia was interesting for the world with Artsakh issue, Syunik Province and nuclear power plant

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani military servicemen are deliberately setting fires to lands near Yeraskh (VIDEO)

Armenia to also participate in CSTO's "Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021" military exercises

Armenia premier introduces newly appointed high-tech industry minister

Large fire breaks out at logistics center in Istanbul