Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan carrying out information terrorism against people of Karabakh

Azerbaijan is carrying out information terrorism, information and psychological pressure on the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to undermine our optimism, will, and faith. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan stated this commenting, at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am, on the Azerbaijani side’s statements on the "outflow of population" from Karabakh.

"During the 44-day war [last fall], about 100,000 Karabakh people were forced to leave their homes. Now the vast majority is back. There are about 25,000 IDPs left; they remain in Armenia. Naturally, such dynamics is not convenient for Azerbaijan. They have completely different plans, they want Karabakh not to exist as such, so that there will be a handful of people remaining who can be intimidated and our statehood and dignity be destroyed.

Since this does not work, people come back, they [the Azerbaijanis] resort to all kinds of tricks and provocations. They try to show that as if people are leaving. First of all, this is calculated for the very people of Karabakh. At the same time, there is a demonstration of the ‘genius’ of the Azerbaijani leadership, which has stated that there are ‘very few people’ in Karabakh.

They try to intimidate, to persuade that ‘we see everyone in the face’ so that people are afraid to return. Naturally, this is physically impossible. We will live here. The outflow of the population is possible in one case: if, against the will of the people of Karabakh, Artsakh ends up part of Azerbaijan. And nobody in Karabakh accepts that; it is out of the question for us," stressed the Artsakh FM.