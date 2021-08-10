News
Tuesday
August 10
News
Tuesday
August 10
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the latter’s Defense Army reported.

In addition to firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces also used antitank grenade launchers, firing three projectiles at Armenian positions.

The Armenian side has no casualties.

The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

The command of the Artsakh Defense Army calls on the Azerbaijani side to adhere to the agreements reached and to refrain from steps aimed at further escalating the situation.
This text available in Հայերեն and Русский
