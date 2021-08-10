News
Tuesday
August 10
News
313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 313 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 232,610 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,658 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,128 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 183, the total respective number so far is 221,590, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,234.

And 6,158 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,402,666 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
