Tuesday
August 10
Russia MFA: Moscow will build relations with US on basis of Washington's steps
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia will build relations with the United States on the basis of Washington's steps. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, TASS reported.

She commented on the information that US President Joe Biden has appointed Amos Hochstein, an opponent of the North Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, as a US State Department energy envoy.

"We will follow Washington's steps," Zakharova said.

She noted that Moscow maintains ties with Washington and has never closed the door to dialogue.
