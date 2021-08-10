News
Tuesday
August 10
Night was calm, situation is normal now in Mkhitarashen village of Artsakh, says head of community
Night was calm, situation is normal now in Mkhitarashen village of Artsakh, says head of community
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The night was calm in Mkhitarashen, the situation is normal now, too; there were no shootings. Mkhitar Arstamyan, the head of Mkhitarashen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Artsakh Defense Army had reported that between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, Azerbaijan had violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh. In addition to firearms, the adversary’s armed forces had also used antitank grenade launchers, firing three projectiles at Armenian positions.

According to Arstamyan, ever since the ceasefire on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has used projectiles for the first time towards the community, whereas shots are fired from machine guns on a regular basis.

"The village is under direct fire. Now, of course, the situation is calm, but there is always fear. Many people in the village are in military service, and some keep livestock, but now there is no pasture, they take [them] to the neighboring village, Shosh. After the 44-day war, the pastures of our village came under the control of the adversary," said the prefect of Mkhitarashen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
