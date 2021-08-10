News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan also has been adjourned.

As last time, this time, too, the reason was Gevorgyan's absence from the courtroom. His lawyer Erik Aleksanyan motioned that this court hearing be adjourned.

Moreover, by the decision of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Gevorgyan is a candidate for the chairman of a parliamentary standing committee.

The parliamentary debates on the candidacies for the chairpersons of the National Assembly standing committees started on Monday and continue. Therefore, the lawyer asked the court to consider respectful Gevorgyan's absence from the courtroom. Also, he informed about petitioning to the Constitutional Court on the issue of the parliamentary immunity of MPs.

The court stated that Gevorgyan's absence was an obstacle for the continuation of today’s court hearing.

After hearing the respective views of the prosecution and the defense, the court ruled to bring Armen Gevorgyan to the next court session, which will be held on August 17.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session
On the criminal case against him and second President Kocharyan…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly
In order not to enter that field, the days of court sessions can be separated from the days of parliamentary sessions…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes
The court process will continue after a long break due to…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing adjourns for 1 month
Documents were submitted to the court confirming their parliamentary immunity as MP candidates…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court session on recess
To give the defense time for the submission of parliamentary immunity documents…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing resumes
A number of previous sessions were rescheduled for various reasons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos