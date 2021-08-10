Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again

Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan also has been adjourned.
As last time, this time, too, the reason was Gevorgyan's absence from the courtroom. His lawyer Erik Aleksanyan motioned that this court hearing be adjourned.
Moreover, by the decision of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Gevorgyan is a candidate for the chairman of a parliamentary standing committee.
The parliamentary debates on the candidacies for the chairpersons of the National Assembly standing committees started on Monday and continue. Therefore, the lawyer asked the court to consider respectful Gevorgyan's absence from the courtroom. Also, he informed about petitioning to the Constitutional Court on the issue of the parliamentary immunity of MPs.
The court stated that Gevorgyan's absence was an obstacle for the continuation of today’s court hearing.
After hearing the respective views of the prosecution and the defense, the court ruled to bring Armen Gevorgyan to the next court session, which will be held on August 17.