News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in the National Assembly. This was stated by Armenia’s second President Kocharyan at Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case against him and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan, during the debates on Gevorgyan's absence from courtroom.

Armen Gevorgyan, who has been elected an MP from the opposition "Armenia" bloc led by Kocharyan, is nominated as a candidate for the chairman of a parliamentary standing committee. And taking into account that the candidacies for the chairs of the parliamentary standing committees are being discussed in the National Assembly (NA) now, Gevorgyan's participation in these parliamentary sessions is extremely important.

Kocharyan reminded that the days of the parliamentary sessions are envisaged by law and the Constitution. "It is not decided by anyone. Gevorgyan's absence from the NA session and the court has different statuses. And you did not pay attention to the mentioned issue of voting. The absence of one person can be of great significance. It can become a mechanism for influencing political processes. The court can become such a mechanism. In order not to enter that field, the days of court sessions can be separated from the days of parliamentary sessions. Armen Gevorgyan has not decided when to hold the NA sessions," the second president stated addressing the court.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session
On the criminal case against him and second President Kocharyan…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again
But Gevorgyan shall be brought to the next court session…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes
The court process will continue after a long break due to…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing adjourns for 1 month
Documents were submitted to the court confirming their parliamentary immunity as MP candidates…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court session on recess
To give the defense time for the submission of parliamentary immunity documents…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing resumes
A number of previous sessions were rescheduled for various reasons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos