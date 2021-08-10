CSTO Secretary-General: Clashes on border with Azerbaijan pose a threat to Armenia

Of course, we believe the clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan pose a threat to security in the region and, of course, the security of Armenia, which is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is what CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told reporters today in Yerevan, Armenian Public Television reports.
Zas said the situation on the border is always in the viewing field of the CSTO and expressed deep concern over the fact that the geography of border clashes has been expanding recently. He added that this doesn’t help launch the activities and, in general, makes it difficult to fulfill the obligations to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and establish peace in the region.
“If we’re talking about the created situation and the ways to solve it, the CSTO believes that, of course, there are still opportunities for a political and diplomatic settlement. We hope the results of the trilateral working group are positive. We also hope all the sides focus on political and diplomatic settlement of disputes,” Zas emphasized.