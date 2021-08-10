Armenia MOD: There is no news about 2 servicemen who disappeared from Sev Lake territory on July 14

Sharmazanov: Armenia parliament's foreign relations committee chair candidate didn't say a word about Armenian Genocide

Armenia ruling party MP: More military aid needs to be provided to Artsakh

Medical center director's private house in Armenia's Vanadzor robbed

Opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" factions apply to Constitutional Court

Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Karabakh's Varanda

CSTO Secretary-General visits military foothold in Yeraskh section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia ruling majority MP is candidate for chairperson of Standing Committee on Foreign Relations

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council and its acting chairman meet with justice minister

Armenia ruling party MP Khachatur Sukiasyan's brother to remain under arrest

Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: Pashinyan called my son for a talk when he was being appointed a commander

Armenia acting FM holds phone talks with Karabakh counterpart, discusses foreign policy

CSTO Secretary-General visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief meets with US representatives

Ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri charged with alienating state- or community-owned properties through misuse

Family members die in car accident on Sevan-Yerevan motorway

Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session

China demands recalling its Ambassador to Lithuania due to scandal

Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch active stage of military exercises on border with Afghanistan

Administrative Court of Appeal rules in favor of Lydian Armenia

Japan FM to call on Iran to return to nuclear talks during visit to country

Armenia MFA has no FM yet

Parliament opposition "Armenia" Faction leader: Actions carried out in army until, after 2018 are incomparable

Lukashenko is awarded Friend of Azerbaijan gold medal

Demanding meeting with Armenia PM through sit-in is perplexing, says his spokeswoman

CSTO Secretary-General: Clashes on border with Azerbaijan pose a threat to Armenia

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

President briefs Aram I on situation in Artsakh

Night was calm, situation is normal now in Mkhitarashen village of Artsakh, says head of community

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again

Russia MFA: Moscow will build relations with US on basis of Washington's steps

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan carrying out information terrorism against people of Karabakh

Ombudsman, head of Red Cross delegation to Armenia discuss captives, missing persons

Relatives of POWs held in Azerbaijan spend night outside Armenia government building

313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh

Heavy rainfall in Vanadzor

Switzerland President committed to promoting relations with Armenia

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit

Newspaper: No lack of conflict expected between former, present Armenia authorities in parliament in coming days

Armenia new legislature continues debates on election of standing committees’ chairs

New York Times reporter creates Idiot Coin

Egypt woman kills daughter for refusing to marry rich man

Missouri taxi company refuses to serve masked, vaccinated passengers

Pakistan police arrest Hindu boy on charges of blasphemy

Banak.info coordinator: Azerbaijan fired in direction of Artsakh village

Nine coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction in Vladikavkaz

Residents of 74 apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert have no water supply

Catholic priest murdered in west of France

Suspect in murder of Yaponchik arrested in Abkhazia

More than 30 Chinese officials fired for failing to respond properly to coronavirus in country

Russia bans entry of certain UK citizens into country

Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman meets with FBI Legal Attaché

Armenia MOD to CSTO Secretary-General: If border issue isn't solved peacefully, it can be solved by force

Relatives of Armenian POWs to stay in front of government building until they meet with an official

Karabakh FM: Both "Nagorno-Karabakh" and "Artsakh" need to be used

Active member of Karabakh movement Grizelda Ghazaryan dies

US expands sanctions against Belarus

Dollar and euro go down again in Armenia

Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation

France President calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks

Armenia Deputy PM, US Ambassador and EU Delegation representative visit Yerevan Patrol-Sentry Service regiment

Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation

Armenia ex-defense minister to authorities: You have politicized the position of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

26-year-old boy dies after being struck by bull in Armenia's Tavush Province

Bus burnt in Armenia's Armavir, no victims

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff has new department head and deputy chief

Armenia President to spend part of his vacation abroad

Armenia Armed Forces' 2nd army corps has new commander

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff Intelligence Department Head dismissed upon PM's recommendation

Alen Simonyan to Artur Tovmasyan: Unity between Armenian twin states is fundamental value

Fire breaks out in Armenian Agarak village-Azerbaijan border sector, 2 hectares of vegetation cover being burnt

One of charges against mayor of Armenia’s Goris is dropped

Armenia revenue committee urges to refrain from attempts to illegally import goods of Turkish origin

Aram I congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on appointment as Armenia PM

What Armenian, Russian armies agreed on can never be to Armenia’s detriment, says ruling faction MP

Armenia ruling faction MP: Nobody restricts reporters’ movement in National Assembly

‘With Honor’ Faction: Inquiry committee establishment another step to hide real culprits of 44-day Artsakh war

Azerbaijan officer dies during military exercise

Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building

Armenia government invites 2 relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan to meeting

Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh

Relatives of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan are outside government building

Yerevan Zoo workers staging protest

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan road projects will encircle Russia peacekeeping mission

Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border

Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict

Ruben Vardazaryan case: Armenia appellate court grants appeal of prosecutor's office

Five-day term ends but Armenia PM Pashinyan does not send President proposal to appoint new FM

140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

More than 2,000 people evacuated from Greece island due to wildfires

Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri

Russia peacekeepers ensure safety of residents of Artsakh's Askeran region during wheat harvest

US continues to support Afghanistan forces with "defensive air strikes"

CSTO chief arrives in Armenia on working visit

Elon Musk lives in $50,000 prefabricated home