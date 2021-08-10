Seyran Ohanyan, the head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in parliament and former defense minister, on Tuesday told reporters in the National Assembly (NA) that today the army is completely targeted, and being in the NA now, he has the impression that he has been drafted into the army again, or is in court again, and all the questions are addressed to him .

Ohanyan stressed that the Armenian armed forces have come a long way and are proud, but of course, there were also shortcomings.

"The first major military-technical cooperation—the agreement on the import of ammunition from Russia—was signed during the time of [second President] Robert Kocharyan, (…), and we bought one during the time of [third President] Serzh Sargsyan, and the sum of all these is greater than the comparisons of the numbers mentioned by various MPs.

Under my leadership, we have imported 1,300 aircraft flights of arms from Russia. All this speaks to the fact that the process of arms supply has been continuous in the Armenian armed forces, and the actions carried out until 2018 and after are incomparable," Seyran Ohanyan added.