Armenia MFA has no FM yet

Although the five-day term for nominating ministerial candidates has expired, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not yet received a proposal from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to appoint a Minister of Foreign Affairs. The President's staff told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Nikol Pashinyan was appointed Prime Minister on August 2 by virtue of law. And the Law on the Structure and Activities of the Government stipulates that the Armenian government is formed within fifteen days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, and within five days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, the latter shall submit a written proposal to the President on the appointment of deputy prime ministers and ministers.

Constitutional expert Vardan Ayvazyan notes that the deadline for forming the new Armenian government is August 17. However, Pashinyan has only five days to propose ministerial candidates to the President, which has already expired and in this respect there is already a violation of the Constitution. Moreover, the constitutional expert added non-working days are also taken into account, as nothing is mentioned in the law in that respect.