News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session
Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, who is now an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly (NA), promised to attend the next court session on the criminal case against him and second President Robert Kocharyan. Gevorgyan told about this to reporters.

"I do not know what to explain. It was a strange decision [by the court]. Last week my absence [from courtroom] was considered honorable, but this week—it was not. I will talk with the lawyers, only then I will say. I did not follow the [court] session myself, I cannot say much. If the court wants me to be present, I will definitely be in attendance, regardless of the circumstances. It’s just that the issue is that now the first session of the [new] NA is being held, the [parliamentary] committees are being formed," Gevorgyan stated.

Commenting on the decision to bring him to court, he noted with humor that he did not wish to establish such a practice, as there is no need to force him to attend these court hearings.

"If my presence is mandatory, they could have announced a recess, contact me, and inform me that the court deems it necessary [for me] to attend. Respecting the judicial process, I would have been able to come. But they were being guided by the fact that the court will do what it did last week. I do not see anything sensational in this situation, "Armen Gevorgyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly
In order not to enter that field, the days of court sessions can be separated from the days of parliamentary sessions…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again
But Gevorgyan shall be brought to the next court session…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes
The court process will continue after a long break due to…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing adjourns for 1 month
Documents were submitted to the court confirming their parliamentary immunity as MP candidates…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court session on recess
To give the defense time for the submission of parliamentary immunity documents…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing resumes
A number of previous sessions were rescheduled for various reasons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos