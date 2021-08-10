Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session

Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, who is now an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly (NA), promised to attend the next court session on the criminal case against him and second President Robert Kocharyan. Gevorgyan told about this to reporters.
"I do not know what to explain. It was a strange decision [by the court]. Last week my absence [from courtroom] was considered honorable, but this week—it was not. I will talk with the lawyers, only then I will say. I did not follow the [court] session myself, I cannot say much. If the court wants me to be present, I will definitely be in attendance, regardless of the circumstances. It’s just that the issue is that now the first session of the [new] NA is being held, the [parliamentary] committees are being formed," Gevorgyan stated.
Commenting on the decision to bring him to court, he noted with humor that he did not wish to establish such a practice, as there is no need to force him to attend these court hearings.
"If my presence is mandatory, they could have announced a recess, contact me, and inform me that the court deems it necessary [for me] to attend. Respecting the judicial process, I would have been able to come. But they were being guided by the fact that the court will do what it did last week. I do not see anything sensational in this situation, "Armen Gevorgyan added.