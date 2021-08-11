News
Wildfires kill at least 7 people in Algeria
Wildfires kill at least 7 people in Algeria
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister said Tuesday, adding the fires had criminal origins, AFP reported.

Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus. Meteorologists said the temperature would hit 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, and the country is also struggling with severe water shortages. Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told television the fires had claimed the lives of seven people, including six in the region around Tizi Ouzou and one in Setif. "Fifty fires starting at the same time is impossible. These fires are of criminal origin," said Beldjoud, who headed a ministerial visit to Tizi Ouzou.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
