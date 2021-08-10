Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: Pashinyan called my son for a talk when he was being appointed a commander

A criminal case is launched, and investigative bodies have affirmed that there is no such thing. This is what leader of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan told reporters today, touching upon the rumors about his son having shot himself in the leg.

Ohanyan also stated that his son was the commander of a military unit during the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and was wounded.

“If you clarify the circumstances behind the incidents, you will see that he was at the command post, which is much farther from the border. If he was afraid, he wouldn’t leave the command point and go to the border to support the units,” Ohanyan said.

The leader of the parliamentary faction emphasized that he has never helped his son hold high positions during military service and that his son advanced on his own. “When he was being appointed commander of a military unit, Nikol Pashinyan [Prime Minister of Armenia] personally called him to his office, but appointing the commander of a military unit isn’t the Prime Minister’s function. He told my son he wanted to talk to him, taking into consideration the well-known events, but I don’t know what well-known events he was referring to. My son told Pashinyan that he has served and will serve his homeland and that he can never renounce his father.”

Ohanyan says speculating his son in the National Assembly is unacceptable, especially since the story about his son having shot himself in the leg is a blatant lie.