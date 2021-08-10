Family members die in car accident on Sevan-Yerevan motorway

YEREVAN. – At around 6:15pm on Tuesday, a car hit a pillar of the bridge leading to Abovyan city on the Sevan-Yerevan motorway. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information and public relations department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
As a result, the 35-year-old driver, as well as his 31-year-old wife and 4-year-old son died on the spot.
A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident.
The scene was inspected.
Forensic medical examinations of the bodies were ordered.
Drivers who witnessed the incident were interviewed.
The criminal investigation continues.