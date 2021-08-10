Armenia Supreme Judicial Council and its acting chairman meet with justice minister

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, under the chairmanship of acting Chairman Gagik Jhangiryan, received Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, the SJC reports.
Issues related to the reforms in the justice sector were discussed, and the current issues and challenges in the judiciary were touched upon during the meeting.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the need for a radical amendment to the Judicial Code of Armenia, the digitization of archives, the improvement of the building conditions of courts, the introduction of social security guarantees for judges and the solution to the issue of judges’ pensions.
At the end, they agreed to continue to hold similar meetings in order to provide substantive solutions to the issues.