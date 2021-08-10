News
Tuesday
August 10
Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Karabakh's Varanda
Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Karabakh's Varanda
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The remains of another two Armenian servicemen were removed from Varanda (Fizuli) as a result of search operations conducted in the south of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including Varanda and Hadrut, the news service of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports.

Remains were also found in Hadrut region.

Rescuers transferred the remains to the forensic medicine bureau (the total number of servicemen will be announced after the forensic medicine expert examination).

The remains of a total of 1,634 servicemen have been found and confirmed as a result of search operations conducted in the settlements that are currently under Azerbaijan’s control.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
