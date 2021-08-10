Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Karabakh's Varanda

The remains of another two Armenian servicemen were removed from Varanda (Fizuli) as a result of search operations conducted in the south of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including Varanda and Hadrut, the news service of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports.
Remains were also found in Hadrut region.
Rescuers transferred the remains to the forensic medicine bureau (the total number of servicemen will be announced after the forensic medicine expert examination).
The remains of a total of 1,634 servicemen have been found and confirmed as a result of search operations conducted in the settlements that are currently under Azerbaijan’s control.