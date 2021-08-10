Armenia ruling party MP: More military aid needs to be provided to Artsakh

Armenia needs to raise the level of military aid provided to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to a new level. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, candidate for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
According to him, there has been more financial assistance provided to Artsakh recently than during the entire period of Armenia’s independence, and this trend will continue. “Artsakh is the axis of Armenia’s foreign policy. This means the parliamentary standing committee on foreign relations will mainly deal with issues related to Artsakh,” Aghajanyan added.