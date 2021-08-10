Sharmazanov: Armenia parliament's foreign relations committee chair candidate didn't say a word about Armenian Genocide

In his speech about “programs”, the candidate of the Civil Contract faction for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia didn’t say one word, I repeat, not one word about international condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, as well as Turkey’s denial. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“This is the result of their [the authorities] not having “isms”.

To renounce international recognition of genocide — this is their real “political” image.

How else can they show that they are traitors?

P.S.: This goes to show that international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not a priority for Armenia’s “sovereign” regime.

I hope this major fact will be in the focus of the parliamentary opposition and the Armenian public.”