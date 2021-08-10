Medical center director's private house in Armenia's Vanadzor robbed

According to shamshyan.com, yesterday 45-year-old resident of Vanadzor Vahagn Mkrtchyan called the local police station and reported that a robbery had taken place in the private house that he is building in the city.
At the mansion, Mkrtchyan told the police and investigators that in the period between 3 p.m. on August 8 and 6 p.m. on August 9, taking advantage of the fact that the door of the kitchen of his newly built and temporarily uninhabited private house was open, anonymous person(s) entered and stole a BAXI boilers.
According to Gagik Shamshyan, Vahagn Mkrtchyan is the director of Vanadzor Medical Center who also informed that the criminals had caused damage worth nearly AMD 250,000.
The investigators of Lori Province are preparing a report.