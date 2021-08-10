Armenia parliament committee chair candidate: I want to provide serious and extensive information about 44-day war

I’m waiting for the formation of the committee that will lead a probe into the 44-day war and would like to provide serious and extensive information about the war that is at my disposal as soon as possible. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, candidate for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
Aghajanyan assured that the people will receive answers to all of their questions related to the current and former authorities after the law-enforcement authorities and the probe committee finish their work.
“There will be political and criminal-legal evaluations. It’s important to avoid making the same mistakes. As far as political responsibility is concerned, I believe citizens partially gave their response during the past elections,” Aghajanyan added.