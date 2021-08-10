The approach to start negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict “from the zero point” wasn’t a precondition for us, but a proposal that was considered in various formats and was rejected by Azerbaijan.

This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, candidate for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

According to him, all the diplomatic tools will be used to achieve a pro-Armenian solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and not through a declaration, but in a way to achieve application of sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Aghajanyan said the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations might also summon Armenia’s ex-foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ara Aivazian. “I consider Zohrab Mnatsakanyan a professional. As far as Aivazian’s well-known statement is concerned, I don’t understand it,” Aghajanyan concluded.

After coming to power, Nikol Pashinyan declared that he is starting the negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from his own “zero point”. On May 27, Ara Aivazian resigned. After a while, better yet, on May 31, in a speech that he gave at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aivazian explained the reasons for his resignation, stating that he is resigning “to avoid having any doubts that this ministry can take any action or give consent to ideas and initiatives that are targeted against our statehood and our national and state interests”.