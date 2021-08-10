Armenia ruling party MP on incident with man who presented himself as grandfather of Artsakh hero

I didn’t know that person was self-proclaimed and had presented himself as the grandfather of Robert Abajyan [Robert Abajyan is a hero of the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016]. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, candidate for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

“We believed him when he said he was Abajyan’s grandfather. When the photo of Abajyan was in my hands, the revolution had already taken place in Armenia. It was either on May 1st or May 8th,” he said.

During the days of the ‘velvet revolution’, a man showed up and stood next to Eduard Aghajanyan with a photo of hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Junior Sergeant Robert Abajyan, who fell in the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016. This man was presented as Abajyan’s grandfather. Later, it turned out that this man had nothing to do with the hero of Artsakh.