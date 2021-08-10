Armenia MOD: There is no news about 2 servicemen who disappeared from Sev Lake territory on July 14

The searches for the two Armenian servicemen who disappeared from the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik Province of Armenia on July 14 are in progress, and there is no news. This is what the Ministry of Defense of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On July 14, at dawn and in foggy weather, serviceman of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia (located in the southeastern direction of Armenia) Artur Nalbandyan and driver Aramayis Torozyan lost connection while performing their official duties in an attached military vehicle.

According to the press releases that the Ministry of Defense issued in July, through the mediation of the Russian side, the Ministry of Defense is discussing with representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan the possibility of Nalbandyan and Torozyan being in the territory of Azerbaijan.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the servicemen weren’t bearing weapons.