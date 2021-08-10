CSTO is concerned about expansion of geography and frequency of armed incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are concerned about the expansion of geography of the armed incidents on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the fact that they are becoming frequent. This is what CSTO Spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov said after the meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, TASS reports.
“Of course, we believe the incidents taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that you are talking about pose a threat to Armenia’s national security. If we’re talking about the paths to solutions, we believe there are still opportunities to solve the situation politically. In reality, this would be the best option for everyone,” Zaynetdinov cited Zas’s words.
Zas stressed that the escalation has a negative impact on Armenia’s national security and security in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO in general. It is making implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 complicated.
“Stanislav Zas also emphasized that the ensuring of sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states is one of the key priorities of the CSTO,” Zaynetdinov stated.
The course of preparation for the session of the Collective Security Council in September and the preparation for the joint session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO in Dushanbe and the upcoming transfer of the chairmanship to Armenia were also discussed during the meeting. The Secretary-General informed about the preparations for the sessions and underscored Armenia’s active position in the CSTO.