Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing return of POWs

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan is currently presenting a special report on the return of Armenian prisoners of war and missing persons at the discussion hosted by the Institute of Human Rights studies at Columbia University. This is stated on the Facebook page of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
“The discussion is organized by Director of the Program on Peace-building and Rights at Columbia University David L. Phillips. Among the participants of the discussion is elected director of the International Department of Human Rights of the American Association of Law Schools, Law Professor Thomas M. McDonell.
“The Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process of return of captives by grossly violating the rights of the latter and their families, causing them suffering and sparking tension in society and are organizing sham trials,” Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan emphasized during the discussion.”