Armenia ruling party MP: Foreign minister to be appointed in the next couple of days

The foreign minister will be appointed in the next couple of days. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, candidate for chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
Touching upon the recent appointments of ambassadors which spark questions among members of society, the deputy admitted that the appointments are also linked to political appropriateness in the foreign policy sector.
The position of foreign minister of Armenia has been vacant since late May when Ara Aivazian resigned. As is known, his resignation was marked by a sensational statement in which he explained his resignation with the following:
“To avoid having any doubts that this ministry can take any action or give consent to ideas and initiatives that are targeted against our statehood and our national and state interests”.
Currently, Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan is performing the duties of acting foreign minister.