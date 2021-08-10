168.am: Russia is placing second frontier post in Armenia's Tavush Province (in Azatmut village)

Russia is placing its second frontier post in Armenia’s Tavush Province, particularly Azatamut village, 168.am reports, citing its sources.

A few days ago, Russian border guards placed a similar turnpike in the Voskepar village of Tavush Province.

“In regard to the news disseminated by the presses about Russian servicemen located in Tavush Province, particularly Voskepar village, we inform that Russian border guards have been deployed in the mentioned territory, and construction works are being carried out to build structures to secure the rear of the border guards. The process is being carried out within the scope of the Armenian-Russian cooperation,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported after the news was disseminated, officially confirming the news about the placement of a Russian frontier post.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Ghalumyan refused to comment on the news that was being disseminated. He mentioned that the regional governor’s office doesn’t deal with such matters and urged to address the Ministry of Defense, which refused to provide information at this moment.