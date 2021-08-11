Environment minister: Electric car imports have sharply increased in Armenia

Thanks to the amendments to the Tax Code, the import and sale of all vehicles powered solely by electric motors have been exempt in the Republic of Armenia (RA) from VAT from July 1, 2019 to January 1, 2022. The Minister of Environment, Romanos Petrosyan, announced this on Facebook.
"As a result, during the first half of 2021, the import of vehicles with solely electric motors to the territory of RA has sharply increased.
The changes are aimed at reducing the amount of emissions from vehicles operating with other fuels, improving the state of air pollution, and promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in Armenia.
The Ministry of Environment has put into circulation a program to extend the license period envisioned for the import of vehicles with solely electric motors," the minister added.