News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Czech Rep., Poland PMs congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan
Czech Rep., Poland PMs congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland have sent congratulatory messages to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The message of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis states, in particular, that he highly assesses the friendly relations between the two countries and believes that they will continue to develop in all areas of mutual interest—and for the benefit of both peoples.

The congratulatory message of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki notes, in particular, that Poland and Armenia are united by centuries-old ties of friendship and cooperation, and he is convinced that their relations will continue to develop and strengthen.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos