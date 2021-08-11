Czech Rep., Poland PMs congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland have sent congratulatory messages to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.
The message of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis states, in particular, that he highly assesses the friendly relations between the two countries and believes that they will continue to develop in all areas of mutual interest—and for the benefit of both peoples.
The congratulatory message of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki notes, in particular, that Poland and Armenia are united by centuries-old ties of friendship and cooperation, and he is convinced that their relations will continue to develop and strengthen.