Thursday
August 12
Rudy Giuliani can now be hired for $199 to make personalized video
Region:World News
Theme: Society

You may not be able to retain Rudy Giuliani as your attorney in New York anymore—but you can now hire him to make a personalized video for $199, New York Post reported.

The former New York City mayor, who’s been stripped of his law license and is facing a massive defamation lawsuit over his “Big Lie” following the 2020 presidential election, has signed up for the celebrity site, Cameo.

Giuliani announced the move on Twitter, writing, “Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests!”

“If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it,” Giuliani says in a welcome video posted to his page.
