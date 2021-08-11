391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 391 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 233,001 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,664 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,129 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 139, the total respective number so far is 221,729, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,479.
And 6,425 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,409,091 such tests have been performed to date.