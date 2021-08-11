News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 391 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 233,001 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,664 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,129 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 139, the total respective number so far is 221,729, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,479.

And 6,425 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,409,091 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,971 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And six more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Missouri taxi company refuses to serve masked, vaccinated passengers
Despite a surge of new COVID-19 cases in this US state…
 140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patients have died…
 Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19
During the meeting on Friday, the government approved a proposal to sign an agreement...
 China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world
Last week, the official spokesperson of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos