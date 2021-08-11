News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.64
EUR
575.13
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia legislature speaker tells opposition MP to leave sessions’ hall
Armenia legislature speaker tells opposition MP to leave sessions’ hall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Wednesday turned off the microphone of opposition "With Honor" Faction MP Anna Mkrtchyan, and told her to leave the NA Sessions’ Hall.

In her remarks during today’s session, Mkrtchyan had reflected on the meeting between the speakers of parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), blamed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the excessive permissiveness in both Artsakh and Armenia, and called him "Capitulator Nikol."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos