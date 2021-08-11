Armenia legislature speaker tells opposition MP to leave sessions’ hall

The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Wednesday turned off the microphone of opposition "With Honor" Faction MP Anna Mkrtchyan, and told her to leave the NA Sessions’ Hall.
In her remarks during today’s session, Mkrtchyan had reflected on the meeting between the speakers of parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), blamed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the excessive permissiveness in both Artsakh and Armenia, and called him "Capitulator Nikol."