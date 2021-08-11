News
Wednesday
August 11
News
Russia MOD reports exchange of fire in Karabakh’s Shushi
Russia MOD reports exchange of fire in Karabakh’s Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday informed about an exchange of fire in Shushi region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"No considerable violations of the ceasefire regime were observed yesterday.

At the same time, at 5:45pm on August 9, an exchange of fire with firearms took place near Shushi between the armed units of Nagorno-Karabakh and the armed forces of Azerbaijan. The shooting was stopped due to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers; there are no affected.

Clarifications on the fact are being made—with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides—by the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the respective statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
