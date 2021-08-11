Russia MOD reports exchange of fire in Karabakh’s Shushi

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday informed about an exchange of fire in Shushi region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"No considerable violations of the ceasefire regime were observed yesterday.
At the same time, at 5:45pm on August 9, an exchange of fire with firearms took place near Shushi between the armed units of Nagorno-Karabakh and the armed forces of Azerbaijan. The shooting was stopped due to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers; there are no affected.
Clarifications on the fact are being made—with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides—by the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the respective statement reads.