Politik.am: ECtHR’s Armenian employee does everything so that Court misconceives ex-president Kocharyan appeals

Politik.am writes: Margarita Tovmasyan, an Armenian employee of the ECtHR Secretariat, is doing everything so that this international body does not have a complete and correct idea about the complaints of second president Robert Kocharyan. Another employee of the Secretariat informed us about this via e-mail. This also explains the fact that the examination of President Kocharyan's complaints is moving forward very slowly at the ECtHR.
At the moment, it is still unclear what interests Margarita Tovmasyan is guided by, but it is obvious that this interest contradicts the interests and international prestige of the ECtHR.
By the way, there is information that during the last three years, Margarita Tovmasyan has managed to buy a house in [the affluent] Vahakni district [near Yerevan].
We tried to contact Margarita Tovmasyan, but we did not manage to get in touch with her.