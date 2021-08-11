Russian border guards to be deployed in several more villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province

Russian border guard detachments might be deployed in several more villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province. The acting mayor of Azatamut village, Artur Beginyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"A few days ago, two Russian border guards came to Azatamut, looked at territories to deploy their [border protection] detachment. It has not been decided yet where the detachment will be deployed. Now, two Russian border guards and ten Armenian technical workers who arrived with them are temporarily staying in Azatamut. When the work of the deployment of the detachment begins, a staff of about 50 people will join them," Beginyan added.
According to the acting head of Azatamut, these Russian border guard detachments may be deployed starting from the border villages of Berd region.
Last week, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that Russian border guards were deployed in Voskepar village—and within the framework of Armenian-Russian cooperation.
As to why Russian border guards are being deployed in Tavush, the acting mayor of Azatamut made a reference to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Russian border guards shall be deployed throughout the country.
"They say they are being deployed for security reasons so that there are no border violations," the acting head of Azatamut village added.